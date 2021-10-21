Where Collins, Georgia Tech stand in the rankings as Halloween approaches

In some areas of the country, the high school football regular season is starting to near its end. Recruiting is heating up nation-wide.

Commitments, decommitments, new offers, and more are happening on a daily basis.

With that being said, there's no time like the present to take a look at the state of the 2022 class for head coach Geoff Collins and his staff.

The Yellow Jackets added their 17th commitment of the class earlier this week, when St. Frances (Md.) RB Terron Kellman became the second back, joining Antonio Martin of Langston Hughes.

Kellman's commitment led Georgia Tech to jumping all the way up to No. 26 nationally.

That number is good enough for 6th in the ACC.

Their next commitment could push them all the way into the top 20. That number would be good enough to jump into the top five in the conference.

Taking a closer look into the numbers is when fans of the program likely get even more excited.

Geoff Collins and his staff, with a 3.29 current avg. star rating, are on pace for their second highest rated class all-time. That number currently ranks 4th in the conference for programs with more than 10 commits, and 23rd nationally with the same minimum.

With the addition of another four-star, (such as Azareyeh Thomas) an all-time high class becomes much more than just a possibility.