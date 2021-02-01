JacketsOnline - BREAKING: Tech off-and-running in 2022 class with RB Antonio Martin

After not taking a running back in the 2021 class, RB coach Tashard Choice now has his first of the 2022 class.

Martin had a top eight that included other schools including Tennessee, Penn State, Florida, Alabama, Louisville and several others.

After finishing in the Top 25 in the team rankings in the 2020 class, and being set to finish the 2021 class in the top 30 in ASR rankings, the program entered the month of February with zero commitments.

Since arriving in Atlanta following the 2018 season, it has felt like the Class of 2022 was going to be the "Boom" class for Geoff Collins and his staff.

In an interview with JOL around Christmas-time, Martin had this to say about his relationship with Choice, thoughts on the 2020 season, and the chance to stay home for college-

HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH COACH CHOICE: "He's the one I talk to the most there. Him, and sometimes Coach Collins. He (Collins) texts me once a week. Me and him (Choice) have a really good relationship, and it is growing every week. I see how consistent he is with us."

WHAT STAYING HOME FOR COLLEGE WOULD BE LIKE: "Staying home and playing for Tech is something that is definitely appealing to me. I don't really have a favorite part of the campus or anything there yet. I have not taken a tour of the campus just yet. I'm trying to do that as soon as possible. I was waiting until the dead period ended."

HIS THOUGHTS ON THE 2020 SEASON FOR GEORGIA TECH: "They had a young QB this season, so of course with that there is going to be growing pains. Those are part of the process. I feel like I am already familiar with some of their offense right now, so I wouldn't have any issues with that. I'd be comfortable.

Jahmyr Gibbs is a dog."

