Tech lands 3-star CB Crumity from Florida

Georgia Tech landed another commitment this week, this time from 3-star cornerback Ladarrious Crumity from Madison County (Fla.).

Crumity visited the Flats earlier in the week twice and hung out with recent Tech cornerback commit Jaedyn Terry, who will now be a future teammate on the Flats. A return visit to Tech sealed the deal.

"It was a decision I slept on over the last couple of nights. When I was there with the players and the coaches they welcomed me in as if I was already on the team," he said of his decision to commit. "I also like seeing how they do things and how the energy was. It felt like the right place for me."

New Tech cornerback coach Kobie Jones continued his hot streak with the commitment of Crumity as well. Jones bonded with Crumity soon after he was hired by Brent Key on staff. That relationship played a large factor in Crumity's commitment.

"Coach Kobie is my main recruiter and we have a great bond," Crumity said. "He is one of those coaches who shows love no matter what and he has been with me since day one helping me get better."

Meeting with Coach Key during his time on the Flats was also a big part of Crumity's decision and he got to break the news to Key during the scrimmage.

"It was amazing meeting Coach Key and he is a wonderful person. He has amazing energy and shows nothing but love," Crumity said. "I committed during their scrimmage so the only people who knew at first were Coach Key and Coach (Cory) Peoples. After the scrimmage, the rest of the coaching staff found out and their reactions were amazing, nothing but joy!"

Crumity says he is locked in with the Jackets after his commitment, and he is ready to play football at the next level once his high school career ends.

"It feels amazing knowing that I have the chance to play at the next level. It makes me know that I have to put in that extra work," Crumity said.

The commitment is the third for the Jackets and all three have come in March, and all three are cornerbacks.