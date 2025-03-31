Published Mar 31, 2025
JOL Mailbag 3/31 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech fans are not thrilled with the recent men's basketball portal entries and spring football is in full swing and those topics dominate this edition of the JOL Mailbag sponsored by our friends at Auto-Owners Insurance.

(Photo by Kelly Quinlan)