Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 4/3

ATLANTA—Georgia Tech continued spring practice on Thursday, enjoying the mild spring weather in the city. After practice, new linebackers coach Darius Eubanks, tight end coach Nathan Brock, transfer tight end J.T. Byrne, and linebacker E.J. Lightsey spoke to the media for the first time this year.

Eubanks was added to the staff following the departure of defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci to the NFL and the hiring of defensive coordinator Blake Gideon, who spent the majority of his career as a defensive backs coach. Gideon floats on staff, meaning he does not have a specific position that he coaches, which allows Eubanks, a former NFL linebacker, to lead that group.

Eubanks, who came to Tech from his alma mater, Georgia Southern, has been enjoying the challenge of being on a new staff under a new defensive coordinator and the benefit of having a very experienced linebacker room to coach.

“Having a new scheme, there is always going to be a learning curve, but when you've got guys that have played a lot of ball they catch on fast so it’s been a smooth transition,” Eubanks said. “I think we are getting better as players and also as coaches and I’ve been enjoying my time here. I have a really good group and I’ve been blessed to be here.”

