Jackets currently among top four schools for 2026 safety Barrett

NASHVILLE -- Georgia Tech's 2026 class has started with a trio of commitments from impressive players in the defensive backfield, and the Jackets' staff are going strong after several more targets in that position group.





One of those is 2026 safety Kolby Barrett, who received an offer from Georgia Tech in February, as his recruitment continues to build over the past few months.





"Georgia Tech is a good school. I like them a lot and being down there in Atlanta, it's a really good school," Barrett told JOL on Sunday at the Under Armour Next All-American camp in Nashville. "I like Coach (Cory) Peoples. He's a really good dude."





Barrett was one of the top defensive backs competing in Sunday's camp that featured some of the top recruits in Tennessee and several surrounding states. The Baylor School standout said he was pleased with the performance he had on Sunday against strong competition, but he always thinks he can get better.





"I feel like I had a pretty good day, some good competition," said Barrett. "I know most of these guys, playing 7-on-7 with them and just playing them in school ball. But I'd say it was a solid day. I've definitely got some things I just need to work on, but overall I'm proud of the day I had.



"For sure, being here makes you better. Just being in there with high-powered guys helps you improve your game and gives you things to take away to work on and get better at."





Barrett, who is coming off a junior season in 2024 when he had 61 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass break-ups and one forced fumble, currently has double-digit reported offers with many of those coming since the start of the year as his recruitment has really hit another level. He visited Georgia Tech for spring practice last week as he said the Jackets, specifically safeties coach Cory Peoples, has been in contact a lot since the offer came a couple months ago.





"Yeah (Georgia Tech) has still been talking to me a lot," said Barrett. "Coach Peoples is going to come and see me in the spring. He's going to come to practice, have a day, maybe get a private workout in. We're going to try to set this OV up soon."





One of Barrett's teammates last season, offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson, was part of Georgia Tech's 2025 class, and Barrett described him as "his guy." Along with that, the program has several other things going for it to put them high on his list.





"It's downtown in Atlanta. I like the coaching, the tradition...I like everything they're trying to do with the program," said Barrett. "The area is a good area, and I feel like it's just a great school."





Barrett has two official visits set up for the summer so far and expects to set one up with Georgia Tech soon as well as his top schools come into focus more.





"Right now it's Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech," said Barrett. "I've got Mississippi State and Virginia Tech official visits set and maybe Georgia Tech soon."







Barrett said he doesn't have a definite timeline on when he wants to cut down his list to an official top schools but is looking toward a summer commitment.





"I'm just going to see how it goes," said Barrett. "I'd like to be committed before the season starts."

