Georgia Tech DB Chandler intends to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive back Nehemiah Chandler announced via social media on Tuesday that he intends to enter the transfer portal when the spring window opens on April 16.





Chandler spent one season with the Jackets, redshirting in 2024 as he only saw action in one game. He was rated as a 3-star (5.6) safety prospect by Rivals in the 2024 class out of Wakulla High in Crawfordville, Florida. He chose Georgia Tech over seven other reported offers, including in-state schools Florida A&M, South Florida, UCF as well as Liberty, Maryland, Middle Tennessee State and UAB.





Chandler will have four years of eligibility remaining once he finds his next stop.





Chandler is the second scholarship player to announce his intention to enter the spring portal window, following former 4-star running back Anthony Carrie, who released the news early last week.