Sutton becomes Tech's fifth portal departure

Georgia Tech has lost another player to the transfer portal as news of Darrion Sutton entering spread on Friday morning after one season with the program.





The forward/guard Sutton played in 24 games total during his freshman season at Georgia Tech with one start. Averaging a little less than nine minutes per game total, Sutton scored 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per with his top point total in a game coming against Duke in the ACC Tournament with six and top rebound total being four, which he accomplished three times during the season.





The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Sutton, a native of the St. Louis, Missouri area was ranked as a 4-star small forward prospect by Rivals in the 2024 recruiting class out of Overtime Elite (Atlanta) and as the No. 82 overall player in the nation. He chose Georgia Tech over 30-plus other offers from schools across the country. He will have three more years of eligibility remaining once he finds his new home.





Sutton is the fifth portal departure for Georgia Tech in recent weeks as he followed former teammates Nait George, Duncan Powell, Ibrahim Souare and Doryan Onwucheckwa into the transfer portal.