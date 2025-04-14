Tech DB Gibbs plans to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive back Syeed Gibbs plans to enter the transfer portal when the spring window opens this week as the news was first reported by ESPN's Max Olson via social media on Monday.





Gibbs transferred to Georgia Tech following two seasons at Rhode Island, including a redshirt year in 2022. At Rhode Island, he played in 14 games total over the two seasons and recorded 54 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and six passes defended.





The redshirt-sophomore Gibbs then played in 10 games in 2024 for Georgia Tech, including six starts with his last start coming at Virginia Tech in October. For the season he recorded 22 total tackles (15 solo) with four tackles-for-loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and one pass defended. In 343 defensive snaps in 2024, Gibbs graded at 54.1 according to PFF.





Gibbs was unranked as a cornerback in the 2022 class out of Everett High in Everett, Mass. according to Rivals before choosing to continue his career on the college level at Rhode Island. He will have two years of eligibility remaining when he finds his next stop.