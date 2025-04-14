WR Taylor proves patient approach can work in portal-crazed era

With the current state of college football, it's extremely easy for a player that doesn't see immediate playing time or success to jump in the transfer portal and look for what they think are greener pastures elsewhere.





But there are a few that still believe in putting their head down, having a little patience and simply working hard to get ready for whenever their opportunity finally comes. Georgia Tech wide receiver Zion Taylor certainly fits that category as that type of approach has paid dividends this spring.





The former Norcross High standout redshirted in 2023 as he saw action in just one game. He followed that up by playing in five games this past Fall but recording just one catch.





But he stuck around on The Flats this past offseason instead of opting for the transfer portal and has now put himself in position to be one of the Jackets' playmakers in 2025 thanks to an offseason of hard work, several spring practice weeks in which he caught the coaching staff's attention and ultimately a huge performance in this past Saturday's White and Gold Game as he finished with 156 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns while splitting time between the two intrasquad rosters.





"Really when you want to see a player that is kind of going against the norm in college football right now...that's Zion Taylor," said Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key after Saturday's spring game. "He's the poster child of development within a program and understanding, right? You stay in a program and you believe in what the things are taking place. Are you going to get better if you pick your ball up and go somewhere else and run? Well you're starting over again. You're seeing the fruits of his labor now really starting to show up. I've been super pleased with him."





Taylor even showed his determination and perseverance in the midst of Saturday's spring game as he had a drop on a deep ball from quarterback Aaron Philo in the second half, but didn't let that affect how he finished out the game, coming back to have what proved to be the game-winning touchdown catch for Team "Wreck 'Em" and a long catch on the next drive that set up Team "Swarm" with a chance to score a few plays later and either tie or take the lead.





"I know I should have had that catch," said Taylor who will head into his redshirt-sophomore season this Fall. "That's not really me. That's uncharacteristic of me dropping those, but my coach just told me I've just got to go in there and make another play. On to the next play. And that's what I did, made those two other catches and bounced back from it."







"The best thing that happened today was Zion...I mean Aaron threw a beautiful ball down the left sideline and then (Zion had it) right in his hands and dropped it," added Key. "And then very soon after that (Philo) went to him again and he made a great play. That's what I talk about with being able to put a bad play behind, play the next play. Whether you do something good or bad, you've got to put it aside and be able to go into the next one. And yeah, in practice you're doing it, and you try to make practice the same, but when you're out here and you've got fans in the stadium and your family and all these people and everybody's watching you on TV, and you have a drop like that, you can go in the tank pretty easy. Just showing the maturity he's had in the program, what he's done. I'm as pleased with him as anybody."





The fourth-quarter touchdown catch by Taylor to put Team "Wreck 'Em" ahead came on a 34-yard pass from Graham Knowles while his first touchdown catch of the game came on a 38-yard pass on a trick play off the arm of running back Jamal Haynes in the second quarter to put Team "Swarm" on the scoreboard for the first time.





"Luckily, I had a great receiver (Zion Taylor) to track down the ball, because it was a little duck," Haynes joked after Saturday's game.







Taylor, who started his high school career at Parkview before playing his senior season at Norcross where he was ranked as a 3-star (5.6) wide receiver prospect by Rivals in the 2023 class, said he felt like his time would come at Georgia Tech eventually, and it seemed like this spring was his chance, culminating with extra reps in the spring game with several other receivers out due to injuries.





"It's really about just staying patient, trusting the process," said Taylor in Saturday's postgame press conference. "And now I got the opportunity to show my abilities and what I can do. I've just got to make the most of it every time I get the chance."







Taylor now looks to be a big part of a deep and multi-talented wide receiver room this year for Georgia Tech, including returnees Malik Rutherford, Bailey Stockton, Isiah Canion and Chris Elko, transfers Dean Patterson, Eric Rivers and Debron Gatling and others. Those that did play Saturday had the chance to stretch the field as the Jackets' offense took several deep shots. Taylor said the fans can expect to see that vertical passing attack more this coming season with the deep threats the roster has to offer.





"It's really great. We all really can take it deep, and it's great having receivers that can just beat man coverage," said Taylor. "We love seeing man coverage because every time we know we're going to get the ball. So man coverage, that's what we want every time."







Next up for Taylor and his teammates will be summer workouts which begin in May and lead up to the start of Fall Camp in early August. The Jackets open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Colorado with a kickoff time to be announced.