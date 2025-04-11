Expected visitor list for GT White and Gold Spring Game

Georgia Tech will wrap up several weeks of practice when the Jackets play their annual White and Gold Spring Game at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Bobby Dodd Stadium, and several recruits are expected to be in attendance for visits.





Signees from the 2025 class, multiple high-priority targets in 2026 and future prospects from the 2027 class and beyond will be on The Flats to take in the action.





Here is the list of expected visitors so far (with more possibly being added):





2025 signees