Georgia Tech practice notes and quotes 4/8

Georgia Tech began the final week of spring football practice on Tuesday with a morning session in cool weather. Following practice, it was receivers' day with receivers coach Trent McKnight, quality control coach DeAndre Smelter and receivers Bailey Stockton and Zion Taylor all taking turns speaking with the media.

McKnight’s room has changed a lot from last season, thanks to graduations and the transfer portal. The Jackets added former FIU standouts Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson via the portal while also returning several key contributors from 2024, including leading receiver Malik Rutherford and rotation players Stockton, Isiah Canion, and Zion Taylor, who jumped into the mix late in the year.

In the spring, the receivers group stood out as one of the most impressive units for the Jackets. McKnight said he feels good about where his group is going into the spring game on Saturday.

“I feel good about the depth right now,” McKnight said. “I think right now we’ve got a good two-deep that’ll compete and we’ll be able to get some rotations in there. Part of that is some of the guys that have been here developing and some of the plans we had for them and then part of it will be the newcomers we’ve brought in.”

