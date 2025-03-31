Tech RB Carrie plans to enter portal after one season on The Flats

Georgia Tech running back Anthony Carrie plans to enter the transfer portal once the post-spring window opens according to a post on his Instagram account on Monday.





Carrie participated in the first portion of spring practice with the Jackets that started in early March following a freshman season in which he appeared in seven games in 2024. He rushed for 120 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, including a season-high of 41 yards against Georgia State. His season-high in carries in a game was eight against Virginia Tech.





Carrie was ranked as a 4-star (5.9) all-purpose back in the 2024 class out of Carrollwood Day in Tampa, Florida and as the No. 132 overall player in the class, the No. 3 overall all-purpose back and the No. 22 overall player in the state of Florida. He chose Georgia Tech over 40-plus other schools that offered, including several from Power-4 conferences.





Carrie will have three years of eligibility remaining once he finds his next school.





Georgia Tech's running back room has gotten deeper and more talented in the past several months as returning starter Jamal Haynes and returnees Carrie, Trelain Maddox, Chad Alexander and Daylon Gordon were joined in the spring by Penn transfer Malachi Hosley and 2025 early enrollee JP Powell. The Jackets will also add Shane Marshall who this summer who was a late addition to the 2025 recruiting class.