Jackets' Souare headed to transfer portal following RS-freshman season

Georgia Tech's Ibrahim Souare intends to enter the transfer portal following his redshirt-freshman season on The Flats as the information was released via social media on Thursday.





Souare, originally from Conakry Guinea, has been a part of the Georgia Tech program for two years as he redshirted during the 2023-24 season following signing with the Jackets in the 2023 class out of Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona over other offers from Oregon, Niagara and Oakland.





Souare saw his time on the court increase throughout this past season as he played in 30 games and started the last 14. He averaged 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. His season-highs came in the Jackets' three-overtime win over Clemson when he scored nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds.





Souare will have three years of eligibility remaining once he finds his next collegiate stop.