Coach Speak: Madison County coach Harris talks Crumity's GT commitment

Georgia Tech picked up its third commitment of the 2026 class last Saturday when 3-star (5.6) cornerback Ladarrious "LJ" Crumity pulled the trigger on his decision as the third defensive back to pledge to the Jackets in the past month.





Recently, JOL caught up with Crumity's head coach at Madison County High in Madison, Florida, Price Harris, to discuss his standout defensive back's commitment, what kind of player Georgia Tech fans should expect and more. Here's what he had to say.





JOL: How excited are you for LJ to make his commitment to Georgia Tech and to have a little bit of that recruiting stress off of him early?





HARRIS: "Recruiting is such a hard process, especially mentally for student-athletes these days. To be able to know you have found the correct fit and that you are where you were meant to be gives student-athletes the peace to be able to enjoy their senior year."



JOL: What do you think about how Tech recruited LJ or what makes Tech the right fit for him?





HARRIS: "The relationship that Coach (Kobie) Jones built with LJ from the start made a huge difference. Being genuine builds trust. Once LJ got on campus and met the rest of the coaching staff and saw the way the Yellow Jackets worked, he knew it was somewhere he would fit well."





JOL: What should Georgia Tech fans expect from LJ as a player and a person for those that might not have seen him play or know about him yet?





HARRIS: "LJ is a team guy. The team has always come first. He cannot stand to lose, which makes him strive to do everything necessary to win. LJ takes pride in being challenged and exceeding expectations. He will rise to the challenge."







JOL: What do you feel about LJ's skillset and mindset translates well to the college level and do you see him being an impact player early on at Georgia Tech next year?





HARRIS: "LJ is extremely versatile. He can play multiple positions. He played offense for us, but is really a WR on offense. On defense LJ has played free safety but also plays cornerback. We have used him in a variety of roles, putting him on the other team’s best wide receiver in man situations. With the elite schedule Madison County plays, LJ has played multiple 4 or 5-star wide receivers. But his greatest attribute is his confidence. He wants to be in those situations. He wants the ball in the critical moments. He wants to be in man coverage at the end of the game. He is the ultimate competitor."