Georgia Tech Football Scrimmage 2 Notes and Quotes

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech held practice number 11 of spring ball with a scrimmage in Bobby Dodd Stadium Saturday morning. After the scrimmage, head coach Brent Key spoke with the media and recapped the action.

Key lamented the cooler temperatures this week in Atlanta and forecasted for next week as well.

“We got our second scrimmage in today and I was hoping it was going to be a little warmer, but there was a breeze, actually wind blowing out there. I was hoping for it to be a little hotter and warmer, but it looks like next weekend will be colder again, so we will have to wait until the summer to get some of the elements and the heat out there,” Key said.

The Jackets ran 156 plays and 18 drives on Saturday playing football with all four special teams units also competing. Unlike the previous scrimmage, which was more situational, this week was just playing football for the Jackets.

“I really wanted to see the guys play the game today, and not too much situational scrimmaging or really any situational scrimmage work. We wanted them to play them as they came up in the game,” Key said.

Everything except for the special teams was live drills.

Key announced that 2024 spring game star Chris Elko was put on scholarship on Friday. The redshirt sophomore receiver had five catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the White and Gold game last year. Elko continued to improve this offseason, earning himself a scholarship.

“Another guy that has had a really impressive spring camp is Chris Elko. I rewarded him on Friday by putting him on scholarship,” Key said. “That was one especially in the time we are in where you are worrying about if there will be walk-ons or not, I wanted to reward these guys who go out and perform.”

With Elko, Key said that his performance on the field has earned him the scholarship and it is important for coaches not to overlook guys who are walk-ons outperforming other scholarship players.

“I know that person, he is a known commodity, right. I know how he goes about his business every day and I know he has practices. I know how he works. I know he works on his craft, his route running, his hands and he is a reliable target. He can get open and I mean he plays on all four special teams. I don’t know that about other people. We try to make our best judgment, but when you've got a guy that performs and he goes out and executes and he makes plays, I’d be stupid to look past him and he is not the only one. There are others in the same situation moving forward over the next six, seven, or eight months.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THE SCRIMMAGE NOTES AND QUOTES