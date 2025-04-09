Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 9, 2025
Photo Gallery: Georgia Tech spring practice 2025 day 12
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@Kelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Check out photos from Georgia Tech's 12th spring practice as the spring game approaches this weekend.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In