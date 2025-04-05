WR Conciauro recaps great visit to GT, where things stand in recruitment

One of the top wide receivers in the state of Georgia was on hand for a visit to Georgia Tech on Tuesday, and the Jackets apparently made a very strong impression.





2026 WR Kavon Conciauro had nothing but positive things to say about the trip afterwards.





"It went great!" Conciauro told JOL. "I got a chance to connect with Coach (Trent) McKnight, Coach (Brent) Key, Coach (Deandre) Smelter and Chase lane. I also got to see how things are ran and get an understanding of the standard there."





The 6-foot-3, 180-pound target from Houston County High (Ga.), the same high school as Tech 2025 offensive guard signee Peyton Joseph, currently has close to 20 reported offers, including several from ACC and SEC schools. As Conciauro continues to move closer to narrowing down his list, he said Georgia Tech gave him a glimpse into the future on The Flats should he eventually pick the program for his college destination.





"They definitely showed me that I'm a priority and showed me how they would use me in the offense," said Conciauro. "GT is definitely one of the schools standing out."





Conciauro followed up the Georgia Tech visit on Tuesday with a trip to Auburn on Thursday and was scheduled to be at Florida State on Saturday. He previously visited Georgia for spring practice in early March and will be back in Athens for the Bulldogs G-Day scrimmage on April 12. He also will travel to Starkville, Miss. to check out Mississippi State on April 19 to wrap up a busy spring visit schedule.





Conciauro said he'll be really narrowing things down in a few weeks, but Georgia Tech will be one of those contenders remaining.





"I'll probably cut my list down around the middle of this month," said Conciauro. "GT will definitely make the cut!"





Conciauro has already scheduled an official visit with Georgia Tech the weekend of May 30. He also has official visits set up with Florida State and Georgia in June with more possibly being added later.





Georgia Tech appears to be squarely in the mix along with rival Georgia. Those two appear to be above the others right now, but it will be an interesting fight to the finish as several schools will fight hard for the fast, physical, playmaking receiver.