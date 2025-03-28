Tech's Powell to test NBA Draft waters, leaves door open for return

In a bit of surprising news on Friday evening, Georgia Tech's Duncan Powell announced via his Instagram he would be testing the NBA Draft waters following his breakout junior season with the Jackets.





Powell, who finished second in voting for the ACC's Sixth Man of the Year Award behind Cal's Jeremiah Wilkinson, still has the option of withdrawing from the Draft and returning to Tech for his senior season according to sources.





This past season Powell saw his role steadily increase as the season went on before starting Georgia Tech's final 11 games. In all, the forward averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. His scoring production went slightly up in ACC play as he averaged 13.9 points per game.





Powell was rated as a 3-star power forward prospect by Rivals in the 2021 class out of Desoto High in Desoto, Texas. He spent his first two seasons at North Carolina A&T where he didn't play and took a redshirt in for the 2021-22 season and then averaged 8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 2022-23 as he was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team as a redshirt-freshman.





Powell transferred to Sacramento State prior to the 2023-24 season and went on to play in 29 games, including 23 starts, as he was the team's leading scorer and rebounder with 12.1 points and 7 rebounds per game.





Powell has one season of eligibility remaining should he decide to return to Georgia Tech, who has already seen point guard Nait George enter the transfer portal earlier this week.