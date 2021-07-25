Lockett details his commitment to Tech and lack of visit plans

“I was already silently committed to Georgia Tech,” Lockett told JOL. “It wasn’t too long. It has always been a great experience going to Georgia Tech and I wanted to put on for my city and help Tech win a championship, that is the deal.”

Georgia Tech added a very big piece of the 2021 class in the middle of the night after a birthday party celebration. Westlake HS (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Horace Lockett gave the Jackets the second piece in an impressive defensive tackle class. Lockett announced his decision in the wee hours of Sunday morning, but he said the actual decision happened a lot earlier than most realized.

Relationships are big for Lockett, and he is close to several Tech players, his teammate and current commit Clayton Powell-Lee, and of course his area recruiter and future defensive line coach Larry Knight.

“Coach Knight is like my best friend right there,” he said. “We talk all the time on the phone. We talk about everything, not just football. He was very happy when I committed as was the whole staff including coach (Geoff) Collins. Coach Collins and I talk a lot too.”

“It feels good to be committed to Tech and me and my former teammates will be at it again for the next four years and some maybe two years, but I’m just ready to come out there and work at Tech and win.”

Powell-Lee’s offer and subsequent commitment to the Jackets was also a prideful moment for Lockett.

“I was really happy for Clayton and I’m glad he got the offer and committed. He worked really hard for that offer, and he deserved it,” Lockett said.

Lockett said he is focused on his commitment to the Jackets right now and he is not thinking about other visits. He was on campus on Sunday for Tech for an unofficial visit.

“I’m not thinking about other visits, to be honest with you at this point. I don’t know about that,” he said.

During his most recent weigh-in, Lockett said he tipped the scales at 336-pounds so he will bring some needed size to the Jackets defensive line.