NEW: Deerfield Beach (Fla.) DT Alton Tarber chooses GT over Miami, others

While live on the Tony Sands Show on Tuesday night, Tarber was one of five members of the Deerfield Beach program to announce his commitment when he picked the Yellow Jackets.

He becomes commitment No. 15 for Geoff Collins and his staff, and is the 3rd commitment on the defensive line.

"I'm headed to Georgia Tech," exclaimed Tarber. " What made it the school for me first and foremost was the environment. I feel like I wouldn't go anywhere that I don't feel comfortable, so that was important for me. The coaches there showed they were in me as a person, I was so much more than just a football player.

That separated them from other schools, because at Tech I could always see the effort they were putting in to try to land me. Lastly, I have a great relationship with my position coach, Larry Knight."

Tarber doesn't open up much originally with others, but with Coach Knight things were different from the start.

"At first, it was hard for me and him to get in-contact because I don't really speak with people I don't know like that. We didn't talk much on the phone until later down the line after I started taking trips up there and took a visit. It made me comfortable there. It got to the point to where I was like 'okay, this is where I wanna be' and Coach (Larry) Knight was a big reason for that."

Tarber had a feeeling Georgia Tech would end up the place for him after his visit to the school with his teammates in June, but wanted to take the trip in July with his family so they could see things up close.

"They liked it up there too," said Tarber about his parents and their thoughts on his choice. "Midtown Atlanta is real nice, and they also feel like it is a great fit for me there."

As for where his recruitment goes from here, Tarber plans to graduate early and enroll in January. When asked if he will still visit other schools, Tarber made his stance clear.

"Yeah, I think this is the end for me."