Kurisky breaks down Georgia Tech decision

ON WHAT LED HIM TO GT: "I visited Louisville and Georgia Tech last month, and at GT, the campus, the school, and the coaching staff really separated them, and made me feel like that was my home when I was walking around Atlanta. The campus is really nice. It feels like a campus, even though it is in a really big city. The opportunities outside of football just cannot be beat. My family loves it too."

COLLINS REACTION: "He was very excited when I gave him the news. He had actually just been texting me talking about Georgia Tech before I called him to give him the news. He was pumped up. Super excited.

WHAT ROLE ACADEMICS PLAYED: "You gotta think about life after football, man. Academics played a big factor for me."

HOW HE FITS INTO THE OFFENSE: "Progressively every year that Coach Collins and his staff are there, the plan is to utilize both the wide receivers and the tight ends more in the offense. They have a young QB who has a VERY high ceiling. As the year's go by, I expect them to use their tight ends more

PERSONAL SCOUTING REPORT: "I'm a bit under-sized height wise as a tight end (he is 6-foot-3) but I think that I am a versatile player. I can split-out wide, can stay in and block, do H-Back stuff, I can be used in a lot of different ways. I love doing it all, but if you made me choose, I'm taking scoring points, 100%, all day. But you have to do the dirty work too.

THE END OF HIS RECRUITMENT: "Once I commit to a school, that's that. There's no going back. I'm faithful to the school, and to my commitment. They don't let us graduate early here at Gonzaga, with it being a private school. It is a bummer, but it is what it is."

Kurisky and his family will return to the Georgia Tech campus the weekend of July 25th for an event for top targets/commitments, and will become regulars on the GT campus over the next several months. Flying, not driving of course.