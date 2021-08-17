Georgia Tech landed another player from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) on Tuesday when DT Alton Tarber chose to play for Geoff Collins and his staff over other offers from Miami, Penn State, Auburn and several others.

Tarber becomes the first player to commit to GT from Deerfield Beach since the late Bryce Gowdy, who signed as a member of the Class of 2020 before dying tragically just days before he was set to enroll.

Head coach Jevon Glenn spent some time with JOL, and inside he breaks down the whirlwind of emotions that came on their recent trip to Atlanta, what pushed Larry Knight and GT ahead of the other schools, and much much more.