Milton (Ga.) OL Brandon Best commits to Georgia Tech

“My decision to commit mainly came down to coach Brent Key and the people around Georgia Tech. It is home and they are confident and I am confident in what this place has a chance to become not only this year but in the future,” Best said.

Georgia Tech went big with the latest addition to the 2022 class with the commitment of Milton HS offensive lineman Brandon Best . Best gives the Jackets a lineman with the potential to play any of the five spots on the offensive line and one of the hottest prospects in the 2022 class this summer.

The location and the quality of the education was a big selling point to his family as well.

“My family love it at Georgia Tech they know this is the right place for me,” he said. "It feels great to be committed,. honestly. Now I get the chance to go ball out, win state, do my thing, and then come back here and get started."

When asked whether or not this is the end of his recruitment, Best was open and honest about what this decision means, both for him and his recruitment.

"I'm locked in," said Best. "I doubt I take any other visits. This whole thing has been crazy to me. To even get to this point, it is crazy the chain-reaction of events that had to take place.It is just crazy.

Best, formerly of Tucker High School, will play his final HS season at Milton before officially heading to the Flats.

