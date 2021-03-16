JacketsOnline - Bonica breaks down decision, timing of Georgia Tech commitment

"I was on the phone with Coach (Kerry) Dixon, and I could just hear the joy and excitement in his voice when I gave him the news," said Bonica about his decision."I could tell how happy he was about the news."

He continued.

"For me, what separated GT from the other schools and made them the place for me was how the coaches at the school constantly speak about how the team is one love, one family. I'm big on family, and want to be a part of that," said Bonica. "Their offensive line coach, Brent Key, is a great one and does an amazing job with his linemen. I am really looking forward to getting up there, and being pushed to be the best player I can be."

For Bonica, it was a busy day. School, practice, and then some time with the family to enjoy the moment that was his decision to commit to Geoff Collins and his staff.

"My family was extremely happy about my decision," he said. "My uncle came and said he was going to get a jersey too. That was a honestly a great feeling. This is the best school for me, my family, and my future both on the field and off."