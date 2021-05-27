Archer WR DJ Moore chooses Georgia Tech over Maryland, Pitt, others

For several recruits in the Class of 2022, the recruiting process got off the ground a little bit slower than it normally would.

Archer WR DJ Moore, the newest Georgia Tech commitment, is a great example of that. With his measurables, Moore is the typical "next class up" recruit that typically racks up the offers throughout the summer camp cycle.

COVID-19 took that away from Moore, but he had other plans.

Moore showcased his talents in numerous 7v7 events, and saw his recruitment begin to take off.

First it was Maryland. Then, it was Air Force. Schools from coast to coast were watching his film, talking to him, and were hopeful to see him in-person soon.

On March 23rd, DJ's life changed for the better according to him. That's when Georgia Tech WR coach Kerry Dixon first pulled the trigger on an offer.

That offered turned out to be the difference in his recruitment, and on Thursday afternoon he made that decision public.