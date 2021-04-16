JacketsOnline - BREAKING: Cedar Grove (Ga.) WR Janiran Bonner commits to Georgia Tech

The offensive arsenal for whoever Georgia Tech is able to land at QB continued to grow on Friday.

With both an RB (Antonio Martin) and the start of an OL class (Jeffrey Bonica) already in the class, four-star Cedar Grove WR Janiran Bonner announced his decision to commit to the program.

Bonner chose the chance to play for Coach Kerry Dixon and the rest of the GT staff over other offers from Oklahoma, UGA, Arkansas, and LSU among others.