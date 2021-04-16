JacketsOnline - BREAKING: Cedar Grove (Ga.) WR Janiran Bonner commits to Georgia Tech

BREAKING: Cedar Grove (Ga.) WR Janiran Bonner commits to Georgia Tech
The offensive arsenal for whoever Georgia Tech is able to land at QB continued to grow on Friday.
With both an RB (Antonio Martin) and the start of an OL class (Jeffrey Bonica) already in the class, four-star Cedar Grove WR Janiran Bonner announced his decision to commit to the program.
Bonner chose the chance to play for Coach Kerry Dixon and the rest of the GT staff over other offers from Oklahoma, UGA, Arkansas, and LSU among others.
Bonner becomes the latest member of an already large group of commitments to the program to hail from the Atlanta area.
Joining a list that includes recent guys such as Leo Blackburn, Jakiah Leftwich, Trenilyas Tatum, Jared Ivey, and Kyle Kennard among others, and recent transfers Kenyatta Watson, Kevin Harris, and Devin Cochran among others.
It is clear, based on the names above as well as the others from the state of Georgia that head coach Geoff Collins was being genuine when he talked up high school football in this state as much as he did when first taking the job.
Bonner's decision gives the staff three total commitments, including two locals in him and Martin.
The influence that that duo are able to have on remaining targets from the area such as QB MJ Morris, RB Damari Alston, WR's De'Nylon Morrissette and DJ Moore, DL Horace Lockett, CB Marcus Allen, S Mumu Bin-Wahad, and several others is still unknown at this time.