Fast-rising 2026 OL and GT target Smith impresses at Under Armour Camp

Few 2026 recruits have been on the fast rise that offensive lineman prospect Jared Smith has been on over the past few months, and after his performance Sunday at the Under Armour Next All-American Camp Series Atlanta stop, that trajectory is likely to continue upward.





Smith earned MVP honors among a stacked group of offensive lineman at the camp hosted at Carrollton High Sunday as he stood out during position drills and in one-on-one's against some of the best defensive lineman in the southeast. Smith said he first had to thank the man upstairs for the blessing and said he was ready to stand out based on his hard work leading up to the event.





"I've just got to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for it. Me and my coach have put in a lot of hard work from waking up early, training to being up late at night training," said Smith, who was recently ranked as a four-star (5.8) interior offensive lineman by Rivals in the 2026 class. "We just did a lot, and I knew I was going to come in here and dominate and win. So I was just really confident."







Smith has become a household name in recruiting circles in recent months, adding offers from several schools, including in-state programs Georgia and Georgia Tech. After Sunday's camp, he said it was definitely a different level of competition than he's used to, but he came in with high expectations and felt like he delivered.





"It was new because I don't really play against a lot of high-level players like this a lot," said Smith. "I play against good players and some diamonds in the rough over there in Henry County so this was an amazing experience. I came in here with a whole lot of confidence (that I can compete with anyone), and I came out of here with even more confidence."





Georgia Tech was in heavy contact with Smith during January as coaches were once again allowed to go out on the road and make phone calls to recruits following the winter dead period. Smith made the trip to campus for the Jackets' first of two straight weekends of Junior Days on Jan. 25 and came away impressed with what he saw. Smith said he has heard a good bit from the Georgia Tech coaches and has started to build a good relationship with offensive line coach Geep Wade.





"They're coaches have texted me a good bit and then had me over there for a visit and it was pretty cool," said Smith. "I love Coach Wade. He's a cool dude for real."







While Smith has no concrete plans on the schedule for the spring and summer so far, it is likely going to be a busy few months for him. He said he's figuring out his plan as he goes and will know what school is the right one for him and when he wants to narrow his list down based on feel.





"I'll know if they really want me or not and then make a commitment then. It doesn't really matter to me when. I don't really worry about the time," said Smith of his recruiting process. "I'm considering everyone that has offered me. It's an honor and a special privilege for me to have those offers so I've got to take everybody into consideration."







Smith's recruitment looks like it has a long way to go before the finish line and more schools are likely to throw their hat into the ring in the coming months as he would make a great addition up front to anyone's class with his size, skillset and potential to get even better over the next year before he steps foot on a college campus.