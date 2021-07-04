St. Peter's Prep DT Keith Miles Jr. commits to GT over Texas, others

Following a class of 2021 that finished with just one DT signee, it was imperative for GT to hit on their top DT targets in the 2022 class.

He also had offers at one point in his recruitment from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and several others.

On Sunday, that drought ended when St. Peter's Prep's Keith Miles Jr. committed to the staff, led by head coach Geoff Collins and position coach Larry Knight

Georgia Tech hasn't had a four-star DT committed to them in over a decade.

Going into his official visits, many in the recruiting world felt Wisconsin was the team to beat.

After not visiting anywhere officially the first weekend of the "quiet" period, Miles used his first official visit on a trip to Georgia Tech.

He was blown away by the trip, and it ended up setting the standard for the others that Texas and Wisconsin were unable to match.

Said Miles Jr. about the visit:

"I'm not going to lie, it just looks amazing with the city view over the stadium. I believe coach Collins is changing the expectations of the program and the vibe and how it feels."

Miles said after he visit that Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight had a clear plan for how to mix him into the defensive tackle room as well.

"Coach Knight in the meeting room said with my versatility I'm able to play three-technique, but I'm also big enough to go down to nose if needed and I can also be an end. So basically they said they like me on the whole defensive line," he said. "It is a big world to play every position, but I'm definitely up for the challenge."

After his trip to Atlanta, Miles spent the next two weekends in Madison and Austin. Both visits came with a post-visit bump, especially the trip to Austin the final weekend before the dead period.

Miles and his family spent the week discussing things, and knew all along that July 4th would be the end of his recruitment.

He becomes commitment No. 10 for Georgia Tech in the 2022 class, and the fourth prospect rated four-stars or better.

