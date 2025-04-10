Georgia Tech football practice notes and quotes 4/10

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football entered the final stretch before the annual spring game on Saturday with a morning practice in shells. The Jackets will have a walk-through on Friday ahead of the White and Gold game at 1 pm on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Defensive line coach Jess Simpson, defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope and defensive linemen Brayden Manley and Jason Moore spoke with the media after practice.

Pope’s room has undergone the biggest transition in the offseason, with just two returning players from 2024 in sophomores Jordan Boyd and Amontrae Bradford. He said he has enjoyed the challenge of integrating new players into the rotation this spring.

“We definitely have a lot of new faces with youth in our group. I think the development has gotten there from practice one to practice 13 today. I think the guys have gotten better,” Pope said. “There is a nice consistency from different guys in the room that makes it complete, and that is what I like about it.”

