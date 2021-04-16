For the last 14 years, all he knew was Cedar Grove.

Now the new head coach at Crisp County, Miguel Patrick spent nearly 1.5 decades building the program in Dekalb County.

"Oh my goodness, as far as talent wise, I've seen it all," exclaimed Patrick in an interview with JOL on Friday night. "We have had some of the best in the state at every position. When you look at that county as a whole, they just always out out plenty of time."

Those quotes from Patrick don't do the amount of talent the school has seen in recent years justice, but they begin to pain a little bit of the picture. As new Georgia Tech WR commit Janiran Bonner joins the Yellow Jackets' class of 2022, JOL went in-depth with one of the coaches that know the soft-spoken offensive weapon best.