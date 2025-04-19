DB Riley headed "home" to play for Georgia Tech

Savion Riley is coming "home" to play for Georgia Tech.





The former Kennesaw Mountain standout announced his decision on Saturday to JacketsOnline.com to transfer to play for the Jackets after one season at Colorado. The defensive back previously spent time at Vanderbilt and Miami.





"GT is home, and I’m glad to be home and represent my city and put on!" Riley told JOL on Friday.





Riley was ranked as a 3-star (5.5) wide receiver by Rivals in the 2022 class before signing with Vanderbilt over offers from double-digit schools. He redshirted during the 2022 season and then played in eight games as a defensive back in 2023 with the Commodores, including four starts. During that season he recorded 48 tackles, including a 12-tackle effort against Florida.





Riley transferred to Miami following the 2023 season and then re-entered the portal in the spring of 2024 before transferring to Miami. He played in nine games for the Buffaloes last season and recorded 12 tackles (10 solo) and one tackle-for-loss. He saw the field for 77 plays at safety and another 85 on four different special teams units.





Riley said it was an easy decision for him to pick Georgia Tech once he went into the portal earlier this week.





"Man, GT has showed me the most love, and I’m glad to be making this decision that feels right," said Riley. "Coming back home is a blessing to have my family so close and being from the city. I'm excited to be here, and the fans should expect a show out there and a lot of plays to be made. I'm blessed to have this opportunity under this amazing staff!"





Riley will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.