Published Apr 20, 2025
JOL TV: Georgia Tech basketball commit Moustapha Diop talks Jackets
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan

Four-star 2026 forward Moustapha Diop talks about Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball and reflects on his commitment six months later. Thanks to Jacey Zembal for interviewing Diop for JOL.

"I've learned a lot. I need to get used to the coaching staff of (Damon) Stoudamire before I get there, so I've been around watching practice and stuff. He has really helped me get used to their coaching staff, so when I go there I'll be ready."

Watch the video to learn more about Diop, his relationship with the Tech staff, and his thoughts on his future in Atlanta.

