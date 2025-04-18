Jackets pick up portal commitment from former Penn State CB Mitchell

Georgia Tech picked up another piece for its secondary on Friday night as cornerback Jon Mitchell announced his intention to transfer from Penn State to the Jackets. The news was first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3.





Mitchell spent one season with the Nittany Lions in which he redshirted in 2024 after playing in six games and recorded five assisted tackles. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.





Mitchell was ranked as a 4-star (5.8) cornerback prospect by Rivals out of Mandarin High in Jacksonville, Florida in the 2024 class, as the No. 48 player in the state and the No. 38 player at his position in the nation. He eventually signed with Penn State over more than 30 other offers from schools all over the country.