Expected Visitors for Georgia Tech's game against Notre Dame in the Benz

Georgia Tech isn't playing at home on Saturday, but will be down the street at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and that proximity

 Kelly Quinlan
Tech turn to Zach Pyron at QB after Haynes King's injury for ND game

After starting 20 straight games at quarterback for Georgia Tech, the Jackets will have a different starter on Saturday

 Kelly Quinlan
Behind Enemy Lines: Notre Dame

Georgia Tech has a tough task ahead as the Jackets host #12 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

 Kelly Quinlan
Game Preview: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's matchup between the Jackets and Irish in The Benz

 Alex Farrer
Coach Speak: Pace Academy coach White talks about Chatfield's Tech pledge

What Eric Chatfield Jr.'s head coach had to say about his commitment to Georgia Tech and the kind of player he is

 Alex Farrer

Georgia Tech isn't playing at home on Saturday, but will be down the street at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and that proximity

 Kelly Quinlan
After starting 20 straight games at quarterback for Georgia Tech, the Jackets will have a different starter on Saturday

 Kelly Quinlan
Georgia Tech has a tough task ahead as the Jackets host #12 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

 Kelly Quinlan
Published Oct 20, 2024
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next
Jacketsonline publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's tough 31-13 loss to #12 Notre Dame in MBS and what is next for the shorthanded Jackets as they travel to VaTech for their next ACC matchup.

