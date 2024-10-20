GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to ND

Georgia Tech came into the game against #12 Notre Dame shorthanded with quarterback Haynes King and starting middle linebacker Kyle Efford both out with injuries. Tech had to turn to Zach Pyron at quarterback making his first start in almost two full years and a true freshman Tah'j Butler to replace Efford. Against a good Irish team, it fell apart in the second half for the Jackets in a 31-13 loss.

Here is a look at the numbers and some performance data from our friends at PFF College.