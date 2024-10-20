GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to ND

in other news
Behind Enemy Lines: Notre Dame
Georgia Tech has a tough task ahead as the Jackets host #12 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. The
Game Preview: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's matchup between the Jackets and Irish in The Benz
Coach Speak: Pace Academy coach White talks about Chatfield's Tech pledge
What Eric Chatfield Jr.'s head coach had to say about his commitment to Georgia Tech and the kind of player he is
Chatfield Jr. commits to Jackets, becomes fourth member of 2025 class
Guard out of Pace Academy adds to Stoudamire's well-rounded 2025 class
Harpring brings Tech family legacy to football field
Years after his father Matt was dynamic on the basketball court, Luke is making a name for himself on the gridiron
Georgia Tech came into the game against #12 Notre Dame shorthanded with quarterback Haynes King and starting middle linebacker Kyle Efford both out with injuries. Tech had to turn to Zach Pyron at quarterback making his first start in almost two full years and a true freshman Tah'j Butler to replace Efford. Against a good Irish team, it fell apart in the second half for the Jackets in a 31-13 loss.
Here is a look at the numbers and some performance data from our friends at PFF College.
