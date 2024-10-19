Tech falls 31-13 to #12 Notre Dame

in other news
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech lined up to play #12 Notre Dame on Saturday without their starting quarterback for the first time in 20 games with Haynes King sidelined with a shoulder injury and the heart of the defense, middle linebacker Kyle Efford also out with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Tech turned to backup quarterback Zach Pyron against a highly ranked Irish defense and true freshman Tah’j Butler to fill those voids, but it was too much as Notre Dame pulled away in the second half 31-13 in a game where Tech’s mistakes proved costly.
Jackets head coach Brent Key was frustrated after the game with the way his program overall performed against a top-15 team.
"We didn't play good enough to win with the things that we did," Key said. "You don't deserve to win to win when you play that way... Credit to Notre Dame but we've got a lot of work to do and there is a lot of season left. We've got to get these things correct and be able to move forward."
The Tech offense struggled to run the ball only running for 80 yards on 28 carries (a negative 16-yard run on the botched first-half field goal slanted the stats to 64 yards) with 20 of those yards coming on a last-minute scramble by Pyron in the final moments of the game. The dynamic rushing duo of Jamal Haynes and Chad Alexander Jr. combined for 13 carries for 34 yards and one touchdown on the day. Pyron led all Tech rushers with 45 yards on 13 carries net with 14 yards of sacks by the Irish defense. With the negative yards added in it was the least yards rushing for Tech since the 2022 UGA game.
Pyron ended the game with 269 yards passing, one touchdown, and two interceptions completing 20 of his 36 attempts. One of the interceptions turned into a pick-six that put the Irish up 31-7 with 2:37 left in the game. The Irish had six quarterback pressures in the game with four hurries and two sacks.
"They are a good defense but it was gutsy," Key said of Pyron's performance. "I mean the kid is tough as nails and he went in there and gave everything that he has. We need guys to step up around him and be able to compliment him and help him."
Key said after the game that King's status is day-to-day and he does not believe it to be a season-ending injury and he expects him back as soon as he can go.
Eric Singleton Jr. led all receivers with six catches for 59 yards. Abdul Janneh hauled in a 60-yard pass the longest pass of Pyron’s career and Janneh’s GT career. Singleton said he noticed some changes in the coverages in the game.
"[Notre Dame] they were bracketing me a couple of times, but there is nothing I can do about that, I just got to get open," he said.
Slot receiver Malik Rutherford added four catches for 32 yards before leaving the game on the final drive with an injury. Bailey Stockton took over and had two catches for 37 yards on the Jackets’ final touchdown drive that culminated in a Chase Lane six-yard touchdown catch.
The offensive line and the pass protection which has been a strength most of the season struggled at times against Notre Dame's pass rush and offensive tackle Jordan Williams spoke about the struggle after the game.
"They are definitely a good group," Williams said of the Irish defense. "They play hard and play physical and chase the ball. At the end of the day it doesn't matter who you are playing you always got to go out there and give them your best and we've got to get better."
Tech’s special teams were once again a problem as the Jackets had a botched field goal before halftime from 39 yards out down 14-7 and then a blocked field goal on a 35-yard kick in the third quarter when Tech was trailing 21-7.
"Missed field goals were critical in this game right before the half, we were getting the ball to come out in the second half and we had a chance to swing it in the middle eight of the game and then it was not getting points in the red area but also losing momentum," Key said. "Special teams is something for three weeks now that has not been up to expectations with the way I think we should play."
David Shanahan mishandled the first field goal attempt as the holder on a high snap from Henry Freer. The second was blocked up the middle. Shanahan also was hit twice on punts that should’ve been roughing the punter or running into the kicker penalties but neither were called.
Key declined to talk about the penalty after the game following ACC instructions to head coaches.
The Irish offense was held in check for much of the game with quarterback Riley Leonard completing 20 of 29 passes for just 203 yards with one interception and no touchdowns. Leonard did burn the Tech offense with his legs a few times on key downs rushing for 51 yards on 10 carries and breaking out of at least one potential sack.
Running back Jadarian Price ran for 69 yards on eight carries and Jeremiyah Love added 36 yards on 14 rushes to pace the Irish run game that was hot and cold all night.
Beaux Collins the Clemson transfer added five catches for 51 yards to help the Irish in key situations.
Tech’s defense picked up another interception this time by cornerback Warren Burrell on a deep shot early in the game by Leonard.
"We were in thirds coverage and I played the deepest man and the quarterback just gave me a chance so when he threw it up and gives you that chance you've got to take advantage of it. I'm really grateful that I was able to do something that people have been getting on to me all week about, getting a pick. They kept saying it is pick week at practice and it was almost like we were speaking it into existence," Burrell said.
Defensive tackle Zeek Biggers played a strong game with five tackles and two solo TFLs. With Tech facing another dual-threat quarterback in Kyron Drones at Virginia Tech next week, Biggers said they have to do a better job of containing those QB scrambles and designed runs.
"That is definitely something we are going to work on this week as we've got another quarterback that is pretty good that can throw the ball and run so it is definitely about working on that cage and keeping them in the pocket and obviously getting them down," Biggers said.
Tech should've had a sack on Leonard in the game, but defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen couldn't quite fully wrap up Leonard for the sack and it turned into a throwaway instead of a big momentum play.
Freshman Tah’j Butler had three tackles in Efford’s spot splitting time with UGA transfer E.J. Lightsey who played his first extensive action after missing several games with injuries and coming back last week in special teams duty against UNC.
Missed tackles at the linebacker and defensive back positions were a big issue for the Tech defense who held the Irish to 4-12 on third down but allowed 3-4 conversion rate on fourth downs.
"I thought we missed a lot of tackles in the first half in the first half and did make plays when we needed to and gave up too many extra yards," Key said. "There were missed tackles that extended a lot of drives and a lot of hidden yardage where there was a chance to get a guy down for two or a three-yard gain and they ended up getting nine, 12 or 14 yards and it was really in the first half. I thought they started supporting hard and faster in the second half. I told the team at half time we were being tentative, very tentative and that were going to come out and see what they are going to do and take shots. We've got to be aggressive and trust the other 10 guys are coming behind you."
DRIVE BY DRIVE
Tech won the toss and deferred, Aidan Birr’s kickoff went through the end zone for a touchback. Riley Leonard took the opening play seven yards on a QB keeper. Jeremiyah Love was stopped by Romello Height and Trenilyas Tatum for one yard and Tah’j Butler hurried Leonard on third down to force an errant pass and an ND punt. The punt went 51 yards and Bailey Stockton took it four yards to the GT20.
Zach Pyron opened up with a screen for one yard to Eric Singleton Jr. and Jamal Haynes ran for two yards to set up third and seven. Pyron hit Jackson Hawes for 20 yards to the GT43 for a first down. Haynes ran for four yards on first down, Chad Alexander picked up two on the next play and Pyron scrambled for two yards before the Jackets punted from midfield and the punt rolled into the end zone for a touchback.
Jadarian Price picked up 19 yards on first down to the ND39, LaMiles Brooks made a touchdown-saving tackle. Jaden Greathouse caught a seven yard pass to the ND46 and Beaux Collins was stopped for a one-yard gain on a pass by Ahmari Harvey. E.J. Lightsey had a tackle on Love to force fourth down, but Leonard converted on fourth down on a QB keeper to the GT45. Warren Burrell intercepted Leonard’s deep shot on the next play in the end zone and returned it to the GT29.
Haynes ran for five yards on first down and Rutherford picked up the first down on a screen for 10 yards and then Pyron hit him for 16 yards on the next play to the ND40. After a short run by Singleton, Pyron hit Haynes out of the backfield for eight yards. Pyron was stuffed on third down for no gain. Key opted to go for it and Pyron hit Singleton for three yards to convert to the ND28. Pyron hit Singleton for 13 yards to the ND15. Haynes picked up two yards on first down on the ground and four yards on a pass on second down to set up third and four at the ND9. Alexander on a swing pass picked up six yards to set up first and goal at the ND3. The Irish were called for a delay of game for an illegal shift on the defensive line to put the ball at the ND1. Haynes was stopped on first down. Haynes punched it in on the next play. Birr hit the PAT to put the Jackets up 7-0 to end the first quarter.
Birr’s kickoff went into the end zone for a touchback. Leonard hit Jayden Thomas for eight yards on first down and Burrell was shaken up making the tackle. Price was stopped for no gain on second down by Zeek Biggers. Leonard barely converted to the ND35. Love ran for 10 yards and then caught a pass for 12 yards to move to the GT43. After a four-yard run by Love, Leonard hit his tight end Eli Raridon for a first down on a slant. Mitchell Evans caught a TE screen for 10 yards to set up ND in the red zone. Zeek Biggers had a TFL on first down on Devyn Ford for a two-yard loss. Leonard hit Evans for eight yards to the GT18 setting up third and short. Aneyas Williams caught a 10 yard pass to set up first and goal at the GT3. Love was stopped by Taye Seymore on first down and Leonard was stopped b Omar Daniels on second down at the GT1. Leonard scored on the third attempt to tie the game at 7 with 7:00 minutes remaining in the half.
Eric Singleton Jr. took the kickoff return 31 yards to the GT31. Alexander ran for five yards on first down to the GT36. He picked up three yards on the next play to set up third and two at the GT39. Singleton couldn’t pick up the first down on a reverse and GT was forced to punt, but had an illegal substitution penalty for 12 men on the field. Shanahan’s punt went 36 yards to the ND30 and it was returned two yards by Max Hurleman to the ND32.
Leonard hit Love for 25 yards on first down to the GT43. Chris Mitchell hauled in a 14-yard pass to the GT29 on the next play. A false start made it 1st and 15 at the GT34. Beaux Collins caught back-to-back passes for 22 yards total to the GT12. Leonard scored after the two-minute timeout to make it 14-7 Notre Dame with 1:53 left in the half.
Singleton took the kickoff a few yards deep in the end zone out to the GT20 for a 20-yard return. Pyron scrambled for four yards on first down to the GT24. Pyron scrambled to the GT31 for a first down. Pyron picked up eight yards after a throw away on first down and Alexander converted on third down to the GT41. Pyron hit Avery Boyd for a 25-yard gain to the ND38. Singleton hauled in a 12-yard pass to the ND22 and Pyron spiked it with 21 seconds left. An end zone shot to Singleton didn’t connect and then Singleton couldn’t hold on to a sideline pass forcing a Birr field goal attempt from 39. Notre Dame burned a timeout with 11 seconds left in the half to try to freeze Birr. Shanahan bobbled the snap on the field goal and Tech turned it over on downs.
Notre Dame took a knee to go to halftime.
The second-half kickoff was a touchback so Tech started at their own 25. Pyron’s opening pass was nearly intercepted by Jordan Clark. Rutherford took a screen six yards on second down and Pyron couldn’t connect with Singleton on third down to force a punt. Shanahan’s punt went 41 yards and Hurleman returned it 12 yards to the ND40.
Greathouse caught a 28-yard pass on first down after pushing off nickel Syeed Gibbs to the GT32. Price ran for nine yards on fist down to the GT23. Price converted on the next play to the GT21. Love ran for five to the GT16. Collins caught a slant to the GT1 to set up first and goal. Love punched it in on the next play to put ND up two scores 21-7 with 11:01 left in the third quarter.
Singleton took the kickoff return to the GT27, 27-yard return. Haynes ran for two yards on first down to the GT29 but left the game with an injury. Pyron ran for three yards on the next play to set up third and five. Pyron hit Singleton for a first down at the GT44 on a 13-yard pass. A first down pass to Hawes was broken up by an early hit by a ND linebacker and then Tech had back-to-back false starts. Pyron couldn’t connect inbounds with Rutherford on second down. Alexander picked up 12 on a pass on third down, but Tech was forced to punt again and the punt rolled into the end zone for a touchback and Shanahan was roughed again with no flag.
After misfiring on first down, Leonard ran for 16 to the ND36 on second down. Greathouse caught a pass for nine yards on first down. Greathouse caught an eight-yard pass on first down and Love picked up the first down on a four-yard run to the ND48. Love ran for three on first down to cross midfield to the GT49. Omar Daniels had a TFL on a second down screen for a four-yard loss. Height tackled Leonard on a scramble to force a punt that was downed at the GT22.
Pyron hit Abdul Janneh for a 60-yard pass on first down to the ND16, Janneh broke several tackles after the catch. Pyron picked up three yards on first down. Haynes lost two yards on second down. Pyron was sacked on third down to force a field goal that was blocked by the Irish.
Taking over at the ND25, Leonard hit Collins for a first down for 13 yards. Price picked up 23 yards on the next play to the GT44. Biggers had a TFL on the next play. Leonard was flushed and nearly sacked by Sylvain Yondjouen to force a throw-away to end the third quarter. Jayden Harrison caught a seven-yard pass to set up fourth and five. Leonard tried to scramble but Height tripped him up and Trenyilas Tatum tackled him short of the sticks to force a turnover on downs at the GT39.
Haynes dropped a first down pass and then Pyron threw an interception on a deep shot for Janneh at the ND44.
Love picked up two yards on first down to the ND46. Leonard was flushed and threw the ball into the ground looking for a receiver downfield. Leonard scrambled and tried a shovel pass that was incomplete leading to a punt. The Irish faked the punt and on a reverse picked up the first down at the GT40. Price picked up a first down to the GT18 on a run. A hold wiped out a ND touchdown run to set up second and 20 at the GT24. Gibbs broke up the pass for the tight end to bring up third and 20. Gibbs broke up the third down pass as well. The Irish converted a 42-yard field goal to make it 24-7 Notre Dame with 10:01 left in the game.
Tech started at their own 25 after the touchback on the kickoff. Pyron’s pass to Rutherford went for no gain on first down. A second down pass to Rutherford was broken up by Watts injuring Rutherford in the process. Pyron was nearly sacked on the next play by Kyngstonn Villamu-Asa. The Jackets lined up to go for it and Notre Dame burned a timeout. Pyron scrambled for 20 yards on fourth down to convert at the GT45. Pyron took a shot on third down and the ball fluttered away. Pyron was forced to throw the ball away on fourth down under pressure for a turnover on downs.
Tah’j Butler had a TFL on first down on a TE pass. Evans caught a pass on second down for eight yards setting up third and three. Love converted on third down to the GT32. Williams picked up three yards on the next play. Seymore tackled Price for a four-yard loss to set up third and long. Ford ran for four yards to set up a field goal. The Irish faked the field goal and Chris Salerno ran for four yards to convert it. Leonard’s first down pass was nearly intercepted in the end zone by Gibbs. Love was stuffed by Jason Moore on a TFL on second down. A false start backed up the Irish and Williams was stopped after a two yard run. Notre Dame missed the field goal and Tech took over at their own 28.
Pyron’s first down pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Notre Dame’s Adon Shuler 36 yards to make it 31-7 Notre Dame.
Singleton took the kickoff to the GT20. Alexander picked up eight yards on first down. Pyron converted on the next play to move it to the two-minute timeout. Franklin picked up another false start out of the timeout. Pyron was sacked by Rylie Mills on the next play to set up 3rd and 22. Pyron hit Bailey Stockton for 15 yards to set up fourth and seven. Stockton hauled in a 22 yard pass on first down and a penalty on ND moved the Jackets to the ND28. Singleton hauled in a 17-yard pass on the next play to the ND11. Pyron ran to the ND6 on the next play. Pyron hit Chase Lane for a six-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion failed and Tech cut the ND lead to 31-13 with 23 seconds left.
Notre Dame recovered the onside kick and took a knee to end the game.
