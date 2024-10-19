Tech falls 31-13 to #12 Notre Dame

Tech receiver Malik Rutherford gets bottled up by a ND defender (Photo by Brett Davis/USAToday)

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech lined up to play #12 Notre Dame on Saturday without their starting quarterback for the first time in 20 games with Haynes King sidelined with a shoulder injury and the heart of the defense, middle linebacker Kyle Efford also out with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Tech turned to backup quarterback Zach Pyron against a highly ranked Irish defense and true freshman Tah’j Butler to fill those voids, but it was too much as Notre Dame pulled away in the second half 31-13 in a game where Tech’s mistakes proved costly. Jackets head coach Brent Key was frustrated after the game with the way his program overall performed against a top-15 team. "We didn't play good enough to win with the things that we did," Key said. "You don't deserve to win to win when you play that way... Credit to Notre Dame but we've got a lot of work to do and there is a lot of season left. We've got to get these things correct and be able to move forward." The Tech offense struggled to run the ball only running for 80 yards on 28 carries (a negative 16-yard run on the botched first-half field goal slanted the stats to 64 yards) with 20 of those yards coming on a last-minute scramble by Pyron in the final moments of the game. The dynamic rushing duo of Jamal Haynes and Chad Alexander Jr. combined for 13 carries for 34 yards and one touchdown on the day. Pyron led all Tech rushers with 45 yards on 13 carries net with 14 yards of sacks by the Irish defense. With the negative yards added in it was the least yards rushing for Tech since the 2022 UGA game. Pyron ended the game with 269 yards passing, one touchdown, and two interceptions completing 20 of his 36 attempts. One of the interceptions turned into a pick-six that put the Irish up 31-7 with 2:37 left in the game. The Irish had six quarterback pressures in the game with four hurries and two sacks. "They are a good defense but it was gutsy," Key said of Pyron's performance. "I mean the kid is tough as nails and he went in there and gave everything that he has. We need guys to step up around him and be able to compliment him and help him." Key said after the game that King's status is day-to-day and he does not believe it to be a season-ending injury and he expects him back as soon as he can go. Eric Singleton Jr. led all receivers with six catches for 59 yards. Abdul Janneh hauled in a 60-yard pass the longest pass of Pyron’s career and Janneh’s GT career. Singleton said he noticed some changes in the coverages in the game. "[Notre Dame] they were bracketing me a couple of times, but there is nothing I can do about that, I just got to get open," he said. Slot receiver Malik Rutherford added four catches for 32 yards before leaving the game on the final drive with an injury. Bailey Stockton took over and had two catches for 37 yards on the Jackets’ final touchdown drive that culminated in a Chase Lane six-yard touchdown catch. The offensive line and the pass protection which has been a strength most of the season struggled at times against Notre Dame's pass rush and offensive tackle Jordan Williams spoke about the struggle after the game. "They are definitely a good group," Williams said of the Irish defense. "They play hard and play physical and chase the ball. At the end of the day it doesn't matter who you are playing you always got to go out there and give them your best and we've got to get better." Tech’s special teams were once again a problem as the Jackets had a botched field goal before halftime from 39 yards out down 14-7 and then a blocked field goal on a 35-yard kick in the third quarter when Tech was trailing 21-7. "Missed field goals were critical in this game right before the half, we were getting the ball to come out in the second half and we had a chance to swing it in the middle eight of the game and then it was not getting points in the red area but also losing momentum," Key said. "Special teams is something for three weeks now that has not been up to expectations with the way I think we should play." David Shanahan mishandled the first field goal attempt as the holder on a high snap from Henry Freer. The second was blocked up the middle. Shanahan also was hit twice on punts that should’ve been roughing the punter or running into the kicker penalties but neither were called. Key declined to talk about the penalty after the game following ACC instructions to head coaches.

Georgia Tech's defense did a good job of slowing down Riley Leonard and the ND offense (Photo by Dale Zanine/USAToday)

The Irish offense was held in check for much of the game with quarterback Riley Leonard completing 20 of 29 passes for just 203 yards with one interception and no touchdowns. Leonard did burn the Tech offense with his legs a few times on key downs rushing for 51 yards on 10 carries and breaking out of at least one potential sack. Running back Jadarian Price ran for 69 yards on eight carries and Jeremiyah Love added 36 yards on 14 rushes to pace the Irish run game that was hot and cold all night. Beaux Collins the Clemson transfer added five catches for 51 yards to help the Irish in key situations. Tech’s defense picked up another interception this time by cornerback Warren Burrell on a deep shot early in the game by Leonard. "We were in thirds coverage and I played the deepest man and the quarterback just gave me a chance so when he threw it up and gives you that chance you've got to take advantage of it. I'm really grateful that I was able to do something that people have been getting on to me all week about, getting a pick. They kept saying it is pick week at practice and it was almost like we were speaking it into existence," Burrell said. Defensive tackle Zeek Biggers played a strong game with five tackles and two solo TFLs. With Tech facing another dual-threat quarterback in Kyron Drones at Virginia Tech next week, Biggers said they have to do a better job of containing those QB scrambles and designed runs. "That is definitely something we are going to work on this week as we've got another quarterback that is pretty good that can throw the ball and run so it is definitely about working on that cage and keeping them in the pocket and obviously getting them down," Biggers said. Tech should've had a sack on Leonard in the game, but defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen couldn't quite fully wrap up Leonard for the sack and it turned into a throwaway instead of a big momentum play. Freshman Tah’j Butler had three tackles in Efford’s spot splitting time with UGA transfer E.J. Lightsey who played his first extensive action after missing several games with injuries and coming back last week in special teams duty against UNC. Missed tackles at the linebacker and defensive back positions were a big issue for the Tech defense who held the Irish to 4-12 on third down but allowed 3-4 conversion rate on fourth downs. "I thought we missed a lot of tackles in the first half in the first half and did make plays when we needed to and gave up too many extra yards," Key said. "There were missed tackles that extended a lot of drives and a lot of hidden yardage where there was a chance to get a guy down for two or a three-yard gain and they ended up getting nine, 12 or 14 yards and it was really in the first half. I thought they started supporting hard and faster in the second half. I told the team at half time we were being tentative, very tentative and that were going to come out and see what they are going to do and take shots. We've got to be aggressive and trust the other 10 guys are coming behind you."

TE Avery Boyd gets upended by a ND defender (Photo by Brett Davis/USAToday)

DRIVE BY DRIVE