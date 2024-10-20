Linton recaps good weekend on Georgia Tech official visit

in other news
Tech turn to Zach Pyron at QB after Haynes King's injury for ND game
After starting 20 straight games at quarterback for Georgia Tech, the Jackets will have a different starter on Saturday
Behind Enemy Lines: Notre Dame
Georgia Tech has a tough task ahead as the Jackets host #12 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. The
Game Preview: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's matchup between the Jackets and Irish in The Benz
Coach Speak: Pace Academy coach White talks about Chatfield's Tech pledge
What Eric Chatfield Jr.'s head coach had to say about his commitment to Georgia Tech and the kind of player he is
Chatfield Jr. commits to Jackets, becomes fourth member of 2025 class
Guard out of Pace Academy adds to Stoudamire's well-rounded 2025 class
in other news
Tech turn to Zach Pyron at QB after Haynes King's injury for ND game
After starting 20 straight games at quarterback for Georgia Tech, the Jackets will have a different starter on Saturday
Behind Enemy Lines: Notre Dame
Georgia Tech has a tough task ahead as the Jackets host #12 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. The
Game Preview: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's matchup between the Jackets and Irish in The Benz
- OG
- SDE
- DT
- OT
- ATH
- PRO
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB