JOL Mailbag 12/9 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech football has a bowl destination and some early portal movement with two offensive starters. Those topics dominate this edition of the JOL Mailbag sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance.
Georgia Tech football has a bowl destination and some early portal movement with two offensive starters. Those topics dominate this edition of the JOL Mailbag sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance.
Marshall's coach gives some insight on his standout RB's commitment to Tech and what kind of player they are getting
Josh Petty signed on Thursday capping a monumental class for Georgia Tech football in year two under Brent Key.
Late Jackets' flip holds signing ceremony, gets prepared to early enroll, learn the system and compete in the spring
Georgia Tech head coach talks about finding depth and talent while also maintaining emphasis on recruiting in the state
Georgia Tech commit Josh Petty has not sent in his paperwork yet. Get the latest on his status.
Marshall's coach gives some insight on his standout RB's commitment to Tech and what kind of player they are getting
Josh Petty signed on Thursday capping a monumental class for Georgia Tech football in year two under Brent Key.
Late Jackets' flip holds signing ceremony, gets prepared to early enroll, learn the system and compete in the spring