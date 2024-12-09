Tech DB Taye Seymore heads into transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive back Taye Seymore entered the transfer portal on Monday after a productive sophomore season in 2024.





Seymore made his way to the top of the depth chart at safety midway through the season and played a significant role in 10 games before not seeing action in the final two games of the year vs. NC State and Georgia.





He made seven starts in 2024 and finished with 46 total tackles (28 solo) to go with three tackles-for-loss and two passes defended. His biggest game this season was at Syracuse when he finished with 10 total tackles (six solo).





Seymore also played in 10 games as a freshman in 2023, mostly on special teams when he had five solo tackles (two solo).





Seymore was ranked as a 3-star (5.5) outside linebacker prospect in the 2023 class out of South Atlanta High. He will have two full seasons of eligibility remaining when he finds his new home for the 2025 season.