Freshman DL Iloh chooses to enter transfer portal

Defensive lineman Uche Iloh is on the move as he announced today that he is entering the transfer portal after one year with Georgia Tech.





Iloh, a true freshman, didn't appear in a game in 2024 with the Yellow Jackets and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining when he finds his new spot.





Iloh was rated as a 3-star (5.7) weakside defensive end prospect by Rivals out of McIntosh High in Peachtree City in the 2024 recruiting class. He was ranked as the 93rd-best player in Georgia in the class and had double-digit offers.