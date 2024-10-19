Big Plays and Takeaways from Tech's 31-13 loss to Notre Dame

Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's matchup between the Jackets and Irish in The Benz
What Eric Chatfield Jr.'s head coach had to say about his commitment to Georgia Tech and the kind of player he is
Guard out of Pace Academy adds to Stoudamire's well-rounded 2025 class
Years after his father Matt was dynamic on the basketball court, Luke is making a name for himself on the gridiron
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media for about 25 minutes on Thursday in his final media
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's matchup between the Jackets and Irish in The Benz
What Eric Chatfield Jr.'s head coach had to say about his commitment to Georgia Tech and the kind of player he is
Guard out of Pace Academy adds to Stoudamire's well-rounded 2025 class