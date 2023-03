Forward EJ Jarvis blossomed in his final season at Yale averaging 11.3 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 55% from the field. Due to arcane Ivy League rules Jarvis is out of eligibility for the Bulldogs after finishing his fourth year in the program. The Ivy League does not allow fifth-year players so Jarvis will be looking for a new home and one of the schools that reached out to him is Georgia Tech.

JOL spoke with Jarvis about his interest in the Yellow Jackets program. Tech is in need of significant help on the front line for the 2023-24 season under first-year head coach Damon Stoudamire after losing Ja'von Franklin to graduation.