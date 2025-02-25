Tech takes down Pitt 73-67 for a big road win

Duncan Powell, Naithan George and Baye Ndongo celebrate a big play by Ndongo late in the game against Pitt (Photo by Charles LeClaire/USAToday)

PITTSBURGH- Georgia Tech had to claw and scratch their way scoring just one field goal in the final 11 minutes of the game, but the Jackets managed to pull out a 73-67 win over Pitt. Pitt had four tries to either tie the game or pull within one with the Jackets nursing a three-point lead in the final 18 seconds after a pair of Naithan George free throws. Things got wild at the end. Pitt guard Ishmael Leggett missed a three with 14 seconds left and Jaland Lowe missed a pair of threes and Baye Ndongo blocked a Zack Austin layup attempt between Lowe’s misses. Pitt went from an early season NCAA Tournament lock to a team that has lost six of their last eight games. Tech has won five of their last seven games now and sit in 8th place in the ACC at 8-9 on the season and 14-14 overall. Second-year Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire didn't mince words about how pleased he was with his team's effort in the win. "This is about as good of a win as I've had since I've been here at Georgia Tech based on the performance we had on Saturday (at Boston College). The team is coming together and it is weird because a lot of people haven't been around our team a lot, but I've been saying I thought we could win with five or six guys and we've had injuries, but nobody on this team has waivered and no one has made it an excuse," Stoudamire said. "I'm proud of these guys." Tech junior wing Duncan Powell was big early for the Jackets ending his night with 26 points on 6-10 from three and 4-4 from the line. He converted a pair of four-point plays on shots where Pitt fouled him. Powell also messed with the Pitt crowd at the end of the game after they heckled him throughout the game. "Everywhere we go they talk about my haircut and all that. And I ain’t had a haircut in like a month so I know I know I look crazy. I like to interact with the crowd because they troll me a lot. I troll ‘em back,” he said. Stoudamire said this game reminded him a lot of the loss at Notre Dame at the end of January in a game where the Jackets led for 38 minutes only to lose by three in the final minute of the game. "I'll go back to the Notre Dame game we lost at Notre Dame. For this group of guys that was a turning point. We led that game for 38 minutes and I haven't seen that amount of disappointment collectively for our group," Stoudamire said. "Ever since then they've been locked in even more." Ndongo picked up another double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds adding three blocked shots. Ndongo picked up his final two points on a pair of free throws on the last possession of the game after Pitt could not convert. It was his sixth double-double this season.

Senior guard Lance Terry scored 20 points hitting 6-7 from the line with two steals in all 40 minutes. It was Terry's best performance since the first game of the month when he scored 23 points against Louisville. He has been battling a hand/wrist injury all month. "It feels good and I have to continue to get my confidence back and keep shooting," Terry said. "It feels good and that is the good thing about it." Stoudamire said that he feels like Terry just needs to let it rip with his shot. "He is talking about getting his confidence back, but he just needs to shoot. He has to shoot baby," Stoudamire said. "This guy brings more to the table than scoring. He is our leading scorer and does a lot of things, but the fact he is playing and he is not 100 percent. It says a lot about him and I'm going to acknowledge that every time. You got a lot of kids today that have a broken fingernail and they sit out. This guy hasn't done that. I'm thankful to have guys like him on this squad." The Jackets had only four players score in the win and hit on 25-28 from the free throw line. Tech was shooting 65 percent this season from the line in ACC games. "I was proud we made plays down the stretch and we made free throws. We haven't shot them well all season, but tonight 25 for 28 is about as good as it gets," Stoudamire said. Pitt had a pair of 20-point scorers in Ishmael Leggett with 20 and Jaland Lowe with 25, but Lowe was 2-9 from three and 9-10 from the line while Leggett was 7-8 at the line. "Lowe had 25 points on 21 shots and we did what we needed to do to win this game," Stoudamire said. "Leggett had 20, but between the two of them had 45 points, but it wasn't as impactful of a 20 points as they needed or a dynamic 45." Georgia Tech took control early in the game and pushed to a 12-point lead with 11:17 left in the first half before Pitt fought back to make it a five-point game at the half. Duncan Powell and Lance Terry combined for 27 points on 9-16 shooting in the first half for the Jackets while Baye Ndongo added nine rebounds and a blocked shot. Ishmael Leggett kept the Panthers in the game with 12 first-half points while Jaland Lowe struggled with eight points on 12 shot attempts in the first half. Both teams shot over 43% in the first half from the field. Tech’s 11 second-chance points on seven offensive rebounds was the difference in the first half. Tech did much of this with Ibrahim Souare sidelined for the final 14 minutes of the first half with a lower-body injury.

HOW IT HAPPENED