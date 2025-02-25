Spring Primer: What to watch for on offense as Jackets start practice

In exactly one week the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take its first official practice reps in preparation for the 2025 season as the team opens spring drills on The Flats.





Coming off back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time since the 2013 and 2014 seasons and fresh on the heels of signing a stellar recruiting class and also making several key transfer portal additions, it should be a much-anticipated spring as Tech fans whet their appetite for what they hope to be another step forward for head coach Brent Key’s program this coming fall.





With the Jackets set to take the field for the first spring practice this coming Tuesday (March 4) followed by several weeks of drills leading up the annual Gold and White Game on April 12, here’s a look at a few key things I’m interested in on the offensive side of the ball this Spring:





-A hopefully fully healthy Haynes King: The 2024 season was a tough one physically for the Jackets' QB as he was battered and bruised and even missed a couple games in the middle of the schedule due to a shoulder issue. He came back and had gutsy efforts down the stretch against Miami, NC State, Georgia and Vanderbilt but was clearly not playing at 100 percent (despite competing with the same toughness and tenacity as usual).





It will be good to see how a couple months of rest, recovery and rehab paid dividends for him as he starts his final spring practice for the Jackets and what he hopes to be a memorable year to cap his time on The Flats. He now has a proven back-up in Aaron Philo as well so he won't be forced into taking as many reps as he has in recent years, but being the competitor he is, he will likely try to be in there as much as possible. Either way, Tech fans should feel good about the QB position for this coming season (and seasons to follow).





-Who steps up in deep running back room behind Jamal Haynes?: Jamal Haynes has been the alpha dog at the running back position for Tech for the last two seasons and will go into 2025 in that role once again. But the question facing that position group is this...who steps up behind him?





There are multiple strong candidates, including returnees Chad Alexander, Anthony Carrie, Trelain Maddox, transfer portal addition Malachi Hosley (who has had two very productive seasons at Penn) and even early enrollee JP Powell. All of them are talented, but which one will step up and separate himself from the pack. Competition usually brings out the best in a deep group like that, and they are likely to push each other all the way through the end of the spring, during the summer and even into fall camp.





-New-look wide receiver group: With the loss of Eric Singleton and Leo Blackburn to the transfer portal and Chase Lane and Abdul Janneh to graduation, the pass-catchers on the outside will look pretty different for Tech this spring and this coming season.





The good news is Malik Rutherford is back, Bailey Stockton, Isiah Canion and Zion Taylor are a year more experienced and the Jackets did great work in the transfer portal at the position with the addition of Dean Patterson (FIU), Eric Rivers (FIU) and Debron Gatling (South Carolina). Throw in early enrollee Jamauri Brice, and Tech has a packed position group that will be vying for reps and playing time during the month-plus of spring practices.





That leads me to my first semi-hot take for 2025...Georgia Tech's wide receivers will be better top to bottom this coming season than they were in 2024 even with the loss of Singleton, Lane and others. Throw in what is coming this summer from the non-early enrollees in the 2025 recruiting class, and the Jackets might have one of the most underrated group of wide receivers in the country. That's my opinion. We'll see how it shakes out.





-Mix of experience and fresh faces in the trenches: With Brent Key being a former Tech offensive lineman himself, it's no surprise the Jackets have taken a lot of pride in how they try to control the game up front in the last couple years with physicality and toughness. It was a bit of an up and down year along the offensive front before the OL put together a solid finish in the last few games against Miami, NC State, Georgia and even Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl.





That group comes into the spring after losing two multi-year starters in right tackle Jordan Williams and center Weston Franklin as well as left tackle Corey Robinson, who left via the portal following the season after starting several games over the last few years as well.





Returning all-conference selection Keylan Rutledge will certainly be one of the leaders up front at guard, and Joe Fusile (guard) and Ethan Mackenny (tackle) are also back after starting for much of the second half of last season. Harrison Moore got some work at tackle, guard and center in 2024 and will likely get a chance at a starting role this spring as well as other returnees competing for more playing time, including Tana Alu-Tupuola, Jameson Riggs, Jordan Floyd just to name a few.





Transfer Andrew Rosinski (UNC), JuCo signee Jakolby Jones and early enrollees from Tech's impressive 2025 recruiting haul on the OL, including Josh Petty, Kevin Peay and others add even more depth and competition to the equation.





Key and OL coach Geep Wade will have plenty of talented and gritty big boys to choose from in 2025 and what takes place over the next few weeks in spring drills will give them a good baseline for that position group heading into the summer and eventually fall camp.