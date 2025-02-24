Notes and Quotes from Stoudamire's ACC Coaches Call 2/24

Long, physical receiver performs well at UA camp, looks forward to continuing to work and gaining recruiting interest
Georgia Tech football hasn't exactly been a powerhouse on the defensive side of the ball for a long time. The Tech
LB from Theodore High (Ala.) says he still has work to do following UA Camp, talks about new offers, including GT
With Georgia Tech spring football quickly coming, the JOL Mailbag is dominated by questions about the current state of
Hear what Jackets' head coach had to say as his hot team has a few days off before a visit to Boston College Saturday
Long, physical receiver performs well at UA camp, looks forward to continuing to work and gaining recruiting interest
Georgia Tech football hasn't exactly been a powerhouse on the defensive side of the ball for a long time. The Tech
LB from Theodore High (Ala.) says he still has work to do following UA Camp, talks about new offers, including GT