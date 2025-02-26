Spring Primer: What to watch for on defense as Jackets start practice

Next week the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take its first official practice reps in preparation for the 2025 season as the team opens spring drills on The Flats.





Coming off back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time since the 2013 and 2014 seasons and fresh on the heels of signing a stellar recruiting class and also making several key transfer portal additions, it should be a much-anticipated spring as Tech fans whet their appetite for what they hope to be another step forward for head coach Brent Key’s program this coming fall.





With the Jackets set to take the field for the first spring practice this coming Tuesday (March 4) followed by several weeks of drills leading up the annual Gold and White Game on April 12, here’s a look at a few key things I’m interested in on the defensive side of the ball this Spring:





-What will the defense look like under new DC Gideon?: After one season with Georgia Tech in which the defense showed steady improvement, defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci left to take a job with the Baltimore Ravens a bit unexpectedly in early February. Key moved quickly to fill the spot, hiring Blake Gideon, who was the safeties coach the past few seasons at Texas. The hire was given strong reviews by many inside and outside the program as the common opinion is that Gideon is a bit of a rising start in the coaching ranks while also being an outstanding recruiter.





So the big question facing the Georgia Tech defense going into spring is how different will things look under Gideon? It is unlikely that the Jackets will shift their entire scheme under his direction but rather mold it to look something like it did last season and make a few tweaks as well to fit current personnel. Either way, the spring is a great time to figure all that out as there is sure to be some trial and error to see what works best and what doesn't before the team heads into the summer and eventually fall camp. As a first-time defensive coordinator, Gideon will probably lean on the staff around him as he learns how to call a defense on the fly.





-Competition up front is wide open: Gone are the veterans along the defensive line who played a lot of football last season and over the last few years for the Jackets as Zeek Biggers, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Makius Scott, Thomas Gore and Kevin Harris were all lost to graduation following the 2024 campaign. Add in Romello Height opting for the transfer portal and his fourth team of his college career when he picked Texas Tech back in December, and there are a ton of spots to fill up front on the defense.





Aside from Jordan van den Berg, who had an All-ACC season in 2024 I must add, there will be a lot of different guys that will have to step up to replace that production so the competition is wide open. With that in mind, the Jackets did some good work in the transfer portal, picking up Matthew Alexander (UCF) who will likely find a spot on the interior defensive line, while also adding AJ Hoffler (Clemson), Brayden Manley (Mercer) and Ronald Triplette (UTSA) with that trio expected to compete for reps at defensive end and/or rush end.





Jordan Boyd and Jason Moore both got some run last season so they will return with some experience, and Amontrae Bradford could be another name to watch as he looks to make the jump from Year 1 to Year 2 after contributing on special teams as a freshman. Early enrollees from the 2025 recruiting class Christian Garrett, Derry Norris, Andre Fuller and Blake Belin will have their chance to impress early as well so the defensive line group is definitely going to be one to watch during spring practice and into the spring game.





-Looking for consistency at linebacker: The linebacker position has had some highs and several lows over the past few seasons so this spring is about finding more consistent players at the position in order to make it less of a question mark. Multi-year starter Kyle Efford is likely to be limited this spring due to recovery from a shoulder injury suffered last season while EJ Lightsey, Tahj Butler and Jackson Hamilton will aim to take their games to the next level after showing some flashes during their time on the field in 2024.





The position group also lost Trenilyas Tatum to graduation after multiple years of experience. Transfer Melvin Jordan IV was a huge get in the portal after some very productive seasons at Oregon State so he could immediately jump in and secure a starting spot, especially with a new defensive coordinator at the helm, and Cayman Spaulding, another transfer from Tennessee Tech, will throw his hat in the ring to compete for playing time as well.





The linebacker spots aren't quite as much of an unknown as the defensive line this spring, but it could have a similar impact on the overall success of the defense.





Defensive backs group returns with versatility, experience: The position group on defense with the most players back that saw a majority of in-game action last season is in the defensive backfield as several return from starting or significant playing time.





Ahmari Harvey (CB), Clayton Powell-Lee (safety) and Rodney Shelley (multiple) each made several starts in 2024 and will likely be leaders of their respective position groups while Syeed Gibbs, Omar Daniels and Zachary Tobe are also looking to take another step after seeing time on the field, especially late in the season when injuries started to deplete the position group. Nehemiah Chandler and Nico Dowdell are two others that haven't been on the field much but will try to make a jump in productivity.





Transfers Daiquan White (safety, Eastern Michigan) and Kelvin Hill (CB, UAB) will add more depth and competition, and early enrollees from the 2025 class bring youth and potential as well. That trio includes one of Georgia Tech's highest-ranked recruits in many years in safety Tae Harris along with Elgin Sessions and Jayden Barr, each of which were playmakers on the high school level.





With the returning experience and multiple additions, the defensive backs will be counted on largely in 2025, and the spring is a good time to get things started on the right foot.





BONUS Special Teams Storyline

Anticipation for new punter: David Shanahan's eligibility was up following last season so Tech went out in the portal and got one of, if not, the top punter available in Marshall Nichols from UNLV. Nichols averaged 44.3 yards per punt last season at UNLV and 44.5 for his career, including a long of 79 yards.





With as inconsistent as the punting game has been for Tech over the last few seasons, it would be a welcomed addition for Jackets' fans to have a guy that consistently contribute to the field position battle and even flip that area of the game in the team's favor.