Tech starts strong but falters in 76-61 loss at #21 Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK- Georgia Tech put a scare into #21 Oklahoma on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the teams since 1995 and just the fifth overall game between the two programs. The Jackets fell 76-61 despite playing without two senior starters, Javian McCollum and Kowacie Reeves.

Oklahoma improved to 8-0 on the season while Damon Stoudamire's second-year Jackets fell to 4-4 with four losses to probable NCAA Tournament teams.

"I'll never make excuses but we were down a couple of bodies and it is what it is," Stoudamire said. "Our team fought hard and fought until the end and I'm proud of them for that. Oklahoma is a good team with really good guards who make tough shots. I give them credit."

Tech forward Baye Ndongo was also a non-factor in the game due to foul trouble exiting the game midway through the second half after playing just 14 minutes with only four points and four rebounds. With his struggles, the Jackets got four points from three of their top five scorers.

"I'm always careful with my words. I talked to Baye. My thing is this, at some point we will get to that point and we weren't there today, but he knows he has to be better. We don't need to get into it, but he needs to be better for us to be a good team," Stoudamire said of his sophomore Ndongo."

Freshman guard Jaeden Mustaf led the Jackets with 16 points on 5-11 shooting in 29 minutes. Lance Terry added 14 points but was 5-14 shooting and was just 2-7 in the second half shooting.

Reserve forward Duncan Powell was the only other Jacket in double figures with 11 points and nine rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench.

The Jackets led at the break 34-30 but an 11-minute field goal free stretch from the end of the first half into the second half doomed the Jackets as they lost their lead and struggled. Tech was just 1-9 from three in the second half and shot 8-22 in the second half after a strong first half shooting over 45 percent in the game.

"I thought we did a good job of containing Oklahoma in the first half, but I thought our defense for the most part in that half was elite," Stoudamire said. "In the second half the game got away from us a little bit. We made a couple of turnovers and they got out and hit a couple of things."

Tech also ended the game with a 5:24 scoreless stretch.

Former Yellow Jacket Jalon Moore added 15 points and 11 rebounds against his former team.

“He really wanted to play well and more importantly he wanted to win,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said of Moore. "We were texting when the ACC/SEC Challenge bracket got announced."

Jeremiah Fears led all scorers with 18 points mostly through free throws going 10-11 from the line.

Tech did outscore the Sooners in the paint, but Oklahoma doubled up the Jackets on made threes. Oklahoma also protected the ball with only seven turnovers in the game. Tech had 11 turnovers that turned into 13 Sooner points. Tech scored 10 points on those seven turnovers.