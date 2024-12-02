Jackets' QB Pyron enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron announced today his intention to enter the transfer portal.





Pyron is a redshirt-sophomore and will have two years of eligibility remaining when he finds his new home.





In his three seasons at Georgia Tech, Pyron has made four starts, including two during his true freshman season in 2022 and two this past season. He has thrown for 995 yards and five touchdowns in his career with seven interceptions and has rushed for 271 yards on 79 attempts with six touchdowns on the ground.





Pyron played in three games as true freshman before suffering a season-ending injury late during the 2022 campaign and then six last season as a redshirt-freshman. He started the Notre Dame and Virginia Tech games this season after the mid-season injury issues for starter Haynes King. He threw for 269 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions vs. Notre Dame and 76 yards and an interception against Virginia Tech.





Pyron was ranked as a four-star (5.8) pro-style quarterback by Rivals in the class of 2022 coming out of high school at Pinson Valley High in Pinson, Alabama. He was the 17th-ranked player in the state of Alabama in his class and the 17th-ranked pro-style quarterback overall in the class.