Following the Future: Garrett, Fuller, Allen help teams into Final Four

Here is a look at how the Georgia Tech Class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games over the last few days.





Several commits continued in the postseason with wins while others saw their senior campaigns come to an end with losses over the past couple weeks. A few in the class are still playing in the regular season.





-Christian Garrett, DL, Prince Avenue Christian





Prince Avenue Christian kept its postseason run alive with an impressive 61-39 victory at Calvary Day on Friday in the state quarterfinals of the Class A-AAA Private playoffs. Garrett had a huge game defensively with 12 total tackles (six solo), including one tackle-for-loss to go with two quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (9-3) will now host North Cobb Christian in the Final Four on Friday.





-Andre Fuller Jr., DL, Grayson





Grayson avenged its only loss in the regular season with a convincing 38-14 victory at home over Collins Hill in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals on Friday to keep its season alive. Fuller made a big mark in the game on the defensive side with nine total tackles (four solo) that included one tackle-for-loss, one sack and seven quarterback hurries. Grayson (12-1) now advances to the Final Four where it will host Douglas County on Friday.





-Jordan Allen, WR, Buford





Buford continued its run toward a possible state title with a dominant 43-7 win at home over North Gwinnett on Friday in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals. Allen had four catches for 22 yards as well as a six-yard touchdown run in the win. He also handled three punt returns. Buford will now host Carrollton in a battle of No. 1 seeds in the Final Four this Friday at 7 p.m.





-Elgin Sessions, DB, Dutch Fork (S.C.)





Dutch Fork earned a convincing 52-14 home win over River Bluff on Friday in the third round of the SCHSL Division I state playoffs. Sessions finished with four total tackles (one solo) and three passes defensed in the victory. Dutch Fork will next host Spartanburg in the Final Four on Friday.





-Josh Petty, OL, Fellowship Christian





Fellowship Christian earned a 28-14 home win over Wesleyan in the quarterfinal round of the Class A-AAA Private state playoffs on Friday to advance. Petty started on the offensive line at left tackle and also played on the defensive line in the win. The Paladins (10-2) will now host Hebron Christian in the Final Four this Friday in a rematch of a game on Aug. 23 that Hebron Christian won 38-18.





-Carrington Coombs, OLB/Rush, Hebron Christian





Hebron Christian rolled past Aquinas for a 63-13 home win in the quarterfinal round of the Class A-AAA Private state playoffs on Friday. No individual stats were available for Coombs from the game. Hebron Christian will now visit Fellowship Christian in the Final Four on Friday in a rematch of a Hebron Christian 38-18 road win on Aug. 23.





-Jimmy Bryson, OL, Baylor (Tenn.)





Baylor advanced to the TSSAA state championship game with a 35-21 home win over Brentwood Academy on Nov. 22 to improve to 12-0 on the season. Baylor will now battle rival McCallie in the championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. after the Red Raiders defeated McCallie back on Oct. 4 by a score of 44-12.





-Kevin Roche, TE, Darien (Conn.)





Darien finished off its regular season with a tough 34-0 loss at home on Thanksgiving Day to New Canaan to fall to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in league play. No individual stats were available for Roche after the loss. Darien will now go into the CIAC state playoff Class L bracket as the No. 4 seed and host Ludlowe in the first round at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.





-Connor Roush, TE, Wesleyan





Wesleyan fell 28-14 at Fellowship Christian as its season ended in the quarterfinals of the GHSA’s Class A-AAA state playoffs. Roush had three receptions and a touchdown on offense and four tackles and a pass deflection while playing defensive line. Wesleyan wraps up the 2024 season with a 10-3 record.





-Peyton Joseph, OL, Houston County





Houston County’s season ended on Friday in the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals with a 56-14 loss at Milton. Joseph started on the offensive line for the Bears in the contest. Houston County finishes the season with an 8-5 record.





-Jamauri Brice, WR, Cartersville





Cartersville saw its special season come to a heartbreaking end on Friday night with a 28-26 loss in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals at North Oconee. No individual stats were available for Brice after the loss. The Purple Hurricanes finish the season with a 12-1 record.





-Jayden Barr, DB, Eastside





Eastside suffered a 26-0 loss at Creekside on Friday to see their season come to an end in the state quarterfinal round of the Class AAAA playoffs. No individual stats were available for Barr after the loss. The Eagles finish the season with an 11-2 record.





-Derry Norris, DL, Spruce Creek (Fla.)





Spruce Creek saw its season come to an end on Nov. 22 with a 52-32 loss at Lake Mary in the second round of the FHSAA state playoffs. Spruce Creek finishes the season with an 8-4 record.





-Grady Adamson, QB, Deer Creek (Okla.)





Deer Creek suffered a season-ending loss on Nov. 22, falling to Owasso 40-26 in the second round of the Oklahoma state playoffs. Deer Creek finishes the season with a record of 8-4.





-JP Powell, RB, Miller County





Miller County saw its 2024 campaign come to a heartbreaking end on Nov. 22 as they suffered a 12-10 loss at Brooks County in the second round of the GHSA Class A Division II playoffs. Miller County finishes the year with an 8-4 record.





-Dalen Penson, Ath, Sandy Creek





Sandy Creek saw its season end on Nov. 22 thanks to a 38-22 loss on its home field to LaGrange in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs. Sandy Creek wraps up the year with a 10-2 record.





-Xavier Canales, OL, Douglass





Douglass went on the road and lost 38-14 at Calhoun in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs to see its season come to an end on Nov. 22. Douglass finishes with an 8-4 record.





-Blake Belin, DL, Cardinal Hayes





Cardinal Hayes saw its 2024 campaign come to a close with a tough 35-30 road loss to St. Anthony's in the second round of the NYCHSFL State Tournament on Nov. 15. Cardinal Hayes finished with a 7-4 record.





-Tae Harris, DB, Cedartown





Harris and Cedartown’s season came to an end on Nov. 15 with a 51-44 home loss to Cambridge in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs. Cedartown finishes the year with a 9-2 record.





-Cal Faulkner, WR, Lumpkin County





Lumpkin County's season came to an end with a 48-6 home loss to LaGrange in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs on Friday. Lumpkin County finishes with a 7-4 record.





-Kevin Peay, OL, Lancaster (S.C.)





Lancaster's season ended with a 41-21 loss at Wren in the first round of the SCHSL state playoffs on Nov. 15. Lancaster finishes the season with a 4-7 record.





-Damola Ajidahun, OL, Duluth





Duluth suffered a 50-7 home loss to North Gwinnett on Nov. 1 to close out their season at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in region play as they will miss the state playoffs.





-Fenix Felton, S, ELCA





ELCA saw its season come to an end with a 26-16 home loss to Hampton on Nov. 1 to fall to 2-8 overall and 2-7 in region play as the Chargers didn’t qualify for the state playoffs.





-Isaiah Groves, RB, East Robertson (Tenn.)





Groves got some awful news earlier in the season when he was told he would miss the remainder of his senior season due to a torn ACL suffered in East Robertson’s first game back on Aug. 23 against Liberty Creek.